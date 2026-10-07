Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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07.10.2026 23:30:00
We Are Witnessing the Stock Market Do Something for Only the 3rd Time in 156 Years, and History Is Clear About What Comes Next
The 2020s will go down in history as one of the best times to be a stock market investor. After a brief dip in 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has soared by an average of roughly 21% per year -- double its 100-year average annual return of 10%.
That said, history shows us that significant drawdowns often follow periods of unusually elevated stock market gains as the market reverts to its long-running mean. Let's discuss some of the challenges facing this bull market to try to figure out what might come next.
By now, most investors have probably heard about the cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings (CAPE) ratio. This metric compares the price of the S&P 500 with its average inflation-adjusted earnings over the past decade. The long time frame smooths out short-term fluctuations, providing a clearer picture of the market's value relative to historical norms.
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Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit herben Verlusten in den Feierabend -- DAX beendet Handel deutlich schwächer -- US-Börsen schließen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Mittwoch kräftigen nach unten. Die Erholung am deutschen Aktienmarkt geriet derweil ins Stocken. Die US-Börsen gaben am Mittwoch nach. An den Börsen in Asien wurden zur Wochenmitte Abschläge verzeichnet.