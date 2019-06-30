We Buy Homes In USA Commits $25 Million to Acquire Houston Properties

HOUSTON, June 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We Buy Homes In USA (http://www.WeBuyHomesInUSA.com), a leading provider of affordable single family rental homes throughout Texas, has just committed $25 million to expand its holdings in the Houston market. "We have been investing in Houston for over two years, and while the market has started to tighten up, we still see tremendous opportunities for us to expand our portfolio in a market we know so well," said Alex Hemani, CEO of We Buy Homes In USA.

Hemani, a member of the well-respected Forbes Real Estate Council, began investing in the Dallas-Ft. Worth housing market in 2006 and launched We Buy Homes In USA.com a few years later. Serious expansion into the Houston market began in early 2017. In the past 12 years, Hemani and We Buy Homes In USA, a Texas company, has built a stellar reputation based on providing home buyers a quick, efficient, no closing cost, fairly valued home selling experience. The Alex Hemani family of companies has completed over 1,000 single family transactions from satisfied home owners and this financing provides the fuel to continue building communities and working with home owners.

Unlike many "buy-and-flip" alternatives that often take advantage of desperate people by offering low-ball prices and contributing to neighborhood decline, We Buy Homes In USA is strengthening families and neighborhoods while rebuilding communities by investing in single family homes and then maintaining them as affordable Single Family Rentals.

"This commitment of capital allows us to offer homeowners a fair, all-cash offer, and we can usually close in less than seven days with no closing costs or real estate commissions," Hemani added.

This new commitment for acquisition will allow We Buy Homes In USA to buy up to 200 new homes, renovate them and maintain them as affordable rental housing.

About We Buy Homes In USA

We Buy Homes In USA is a full-service real estate investment firm based in Dallas, TX, with investments throughout the Lone Star State. In addition to buying homes to build its portfolio of Single Family Rental properties, We Buy Homes In USA works with other, like-minded investors, to help them identify and acquire appropriate properties to build their portfolios.

