18.05.2024 19:00:12
We can easily end child poverty in the UK. Here are five things to know | Torsten Bell
Progress can be made. We must not let stubbornly high rates turn us into fatalists• Archbishop urges Starmer to ditch ‘cruel’ benefit cap• The Observer view: Labour must tackle this scourge• Gordon Brown: People haven’t woken up to thisWhat is the case for tackling child poverty? Can we make a dent in it? How? These questions have not been at the centre of British politics for the past 14 years, and the extent to which they will return to it under a Labour government remains to be seen. But they should. Here are five things anyone who wants to see Britain become a more equal country needs to know.Poverty has changed. In so many ways, not least the state of the economy and public finances, this is not 1997. On 25 November 1997, just months after the New Labour government was formed, Gordon Brown introduced the annual winter fuel payment for all pensioners. He was reflecting the concerns not just of 1990s politicians but of anti-poverty campaigners too: the two great and equal evils to be alleviated were pensioner poverty and child poverty. The inequality surge of the 1980s had left both sky-high: in 1990 almost 40% of pensioners and more than 30% of children were in poverty. It was no country to grow up or grow old in. But today pensioner poverty levels have been halved to 16%, while, in contrast, child deprivation has stayed stubbornly high: 30% in Britain today are growing up in poverty. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
