05.09.2023 14:15:00
We Card Awareness Month - As FDA Steps Up Enforcement, Awareness Month is a Good Time for Retailers to Renew Training and Improve Compliance
ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We Card's message to retailers is to ramp up and renew training and compliance efforts during We Card's 11th National Awareness Month in September as FDA steps up enforcement activities.
The We Card Program, now in its 28th year – is highlighting steps retailers can take to make sure they're doing all they can to identify and deny underage purchase attempts of tobacco and vapor products.
"September's We Card Awareness Month is the time to ramp up and renew retailer compliance efforts on federal law and FDA requirements as well as state and local requirements for responsibly retailing age-restricted products," said Lyle Beckwith, Senior Vice President of Government Relations for the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) and a We Card founding board member.
"We Card has always been a collective effort across all retail trade categories and public awareness raising efforts, such as Governor's Proclamations and Letters of Support, are a key part of We Card Awareness Month. All September, we anticipate a rising tide of support for what is really the retailer community's year-round efforts of "carding" and preventing underage youth access to tobacco and vaping products. Governor's Proclamations from Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania and South Carolina have been issued in support of We Card Awareness Month and more are expected all throughout September," said Doug Anderson, president of The We Card Program, Inc.
We Card is asking retailers to take several key steps:
