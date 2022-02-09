|
09.02.2022 13:04:00
WE Charity Sues the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation for Defamation in Lawsuit Citing Mountain of Evidence
WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - WE Charity has commenced legal action against the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) in response to false and misleading reporting by journalists Mark Kelley and Harvey Cashore in a series of stories alleging that WE Charity deceived its donors about its projects in Kenya. The case was filed in federal District Court in Washington, D.C. (No. 22-cv-00340).
WE Charity is suing the CBC to set the record straight for the thousands of children its donors set out to help. For over 25 years WE Charity has brought clean water, education, food, medical services and economic opportunity to communities around the world. This lawsuit seeks to protect those who depend on WE Charity's reputation.
"WE Charity looks forward to proving in court that the CBC's coverage was false and defamatory. The complaint cites extensive evidence showing that the CBC knowingly or recklessly disregarded the truth in its reporting," said the charity's lawyer Joseph Kroetsch. "In this lawsuit, WE Charity will demonstrate how at every step, the CBC pursued a false, preconceived narrative despite clear evidence that it was wrong."
The legal filing outlines how the CBC misrepresented the contents of WE's communications with its donors, edited quotes from documents to change their meanings, reported allegations the documentary record shows the CBC knew were untrue, and concealed facts that were inconsistent with the CBC's story. In more than two hundred pages of detailed allegations supported by evidence, the filing cites many examples, including:
"Decisions made by the CBC have needlessly jeopardized the future for thousands of women and children who have counted on the generosity of donors," said Robin Wiszowaty, Kenya Project Director for WE Charity. "I personally invited Mark Kelley and Harvey Cashore to Kenya to see the structures, meet the children, and learn from the communities about our development model. Instead, they created a false narrative and they hurt a lot of people in the process."
The lawsuit asserts legal claims for defamation, breach of contract, promissory estoppel, and negligent misrepresentation by the CBC arising out of its publications and newsgathering conduct. WE Charity's lawsuit has been filed in the United States, the market responsible for most of its fundraising. The United States is known as the hardest place in the world to sue for defamation, but the charity, its board, and its major donors stand by the facts and the strength of WE Charity's evidence to hold the CBC accountable for its egregious actions. A group of generous donors are helping to financially support this legal action.
WE Charity intends to see the case through to trial.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/we-charity-sues-the-canadian-broadcasting-corporation-for-defamation-in-lawsuit-citing-mountain-of-evidence-301478644.html
SOURCE WE Charity
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerluste an den US-Börsen -- Nach Inflationsdaten: ATX schließt leichter -- DAX schlussendlich stabil -- Börsen in Asien gehen mit Gewinnen aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Donnerstagshandel ab, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts tendierte. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten. Zuvor zeigten sich die Börsen in Asien mit leicht freundlicher Tendenz.