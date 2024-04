We don’t do our best work just before lunch, and it’s not much better afterwards | Torsten Bell

Stagnating productivity might be blamed either on distracting hunger pangs or post-prandial dozinessWe’re not very productive. Stagnant productivity is the reason wages have flatlined since 2008, leaving our pay packets £14,000 lighter than if they’d kept growing. British economists and policymakers worry about this a lot.We are always on alert for signs of low productivity. For me, warning signs start flashing immediately after lunch. My mind slows, creativity dims and the inbox fills up. I thought this was a personal weakness. Or maybe just my soul dying. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel