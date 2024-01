We have been left in expensive limbo by Safestyle windows

We can’t remedy a damp problem as our windows were installed just the day before it went into administrationThe day after our windows were installed by Safestyle, the company went into administration. We now find that the £6,000 job was not registered with Fensa, which monitors and certifies installers, or with the warranty provider, Installsure. We are therefore unable to remedy a damp problem, presumably caused by incorrect fitting. Moreover, Fensa says that since Safestyle is no longer a member, it can’t certify the job as compliant with building regulations, and we’ll have to pay our local council nearly £700 to do it instead.TA, LeedsYou have been extraordinarily unlucky. Customers whose windows had not yet been installed, or whose job was halfway through, will have the work picked up by Anglian Home Improvements, which bought Safestyle’s order book from the administrators. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel