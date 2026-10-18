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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048

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18.10.2026 12:36:02

We Just Witnessed a Unique Stock Market Measure Do Something for Only the 4th Time Since 1997, and It Offers a Chilling Outlook for Wall Street

For the better part of the last four years, the stock market has been unstoppable. Despite a few short-lived corrections, the mature-stock-driven Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI), broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) have all vaulted to several record-closing highs.

Investors don't have to dig too deep to find catalysts. The artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure build-out, record-breaking initial public offerings, and better-than-expected corporate earnings have lit a fire under Wall Street's bull market.

While history conclusively shows that stocks rise over multiple decades, past events can also provide ominous warnings about short-term directional moves in the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite. While these prognostications don't come with a guarantee, history has a way of foreshadowing the future on Wall Street more often than not.

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