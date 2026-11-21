Since the 2022 bear market bottomed, it's been all systems go for the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), and innovation-inspired Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC). Since reaching their respective troughs, the Dow has powered higher by up to 90%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have more than doubled.

While the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure build-out has been the primary catalyst behind Wall Street's gains, it's not the only reason stocks are higher. Historically low peak marginal corporate income tax rates have fueled record share buyback activity by S&P 500 companies. Stock-split euphoria and record-breaking initial public offerings are also intriguing retail investors.

While history has repeatedly shown that the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite rally over multiple decades, it also tells us that bull markets don't last forever. Eventually, something is going to knock Wall Street's AI-driven bull market off its pedestal -- and we may be watching that bubble burst before our very eyes right now.

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