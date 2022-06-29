WE NEED YOUR VOTE! Nikola Stockholders: Final Hours to VOTE For Proposal 2

DEADLINE TO VOTE: 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time on Wednesday , June 29, 2022

Proposal 2 will provide flexibility to support the growth of the business

PHOENIX, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy infrastructure solutions, strongly encourages ALL stockholders to vote NOW for Proposal 2 before the Annual Meeting on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

Stockholders must ACTIVELY VOTE in advance of the voting deadline on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, for their vote to count.

Approving Proposal 2is very important. Nikola has 600 million common shares authorized. As of June 8, 2022, approximately 567 million are either issued or reserved/unissued or spoken for, leaving us with 33 million shares available for other purposes. That is why we are urging ALL stockholders to vote NOW for Proposal 2, which would allow Nikola to increase the authorized number of shares of the Company's common stock to 800 million, providing flexibility to support the growth of the business.

Every vote matters. Stockholders as of the close of business on April 4, 2022, should vote their shares even if they no longer own them.

TAKE ACTION and VOTE NOW:

BY PHONE: Please call Alliance Advisors, Nikola's proxy solicitor, toll-free, at (855) 935-2562. International voters can call 1-(207) 607-7123. You can also contact Alliance Advisors if you have any questions about voting.

Please call Alliance Advisors, Nikola's proxy solicitor, toll-free, at (855) 935-2562. International voters can call 1-(207) 607-7123. You can also contact Alliance Advisors if you have any questions about voting.

BY INTERNET: Vote at www.proxyvote.com using your control number by following the instructions shared by your broker, bank or other nominee.

Vote at www.proxyvote.com using your control number by following the instructions shared by your broker, bank or other nominee.

The 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held virtually on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time at https://east.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/vsm/web?pvskey=NKLA2022 via live audio webcast.

About Nikola Corporation

Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.nikolamotor.com or Twitter @nikolamotor.

