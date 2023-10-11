|
11.10.2023 13:00:37
We shouted with joy when the email arrived. Now we have leave to remain in Britain - but can we afford it? | Paul
Chicken, ham, eggs – any protein – has become so expensive, it’s incredible. And then there are all the other things we needThis article is part of the heat or eat diaries: a series from the frontline of Britain’s cost of living emergencyWe were in Asda – me, my wife and our baby son – when the email arrived telling me the Home Office was giving us leave to remain. They’d refused it at first, and we were appealing, but suddenly they changed their minds: they are going to grant us refugee status.I shouted my wife’s name in the middle of the aisle. I took her hand and raised my other hand in the air. We picked up our son from the pram and kissed him, and we both started to cry. People were watching – they must have thought: “What’s going on with that family?” We didn’t care. We were celebrating. We were so happy, so grateful.As told to Anna Moore. Paul is in his 30s and is an asylum seeker living in the north of England. Names have been changedThe Trussell Trust is an anti-poverty charity that campaigns to end the need for food banks. Show your support at: trusselltrust.org/guardian Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
