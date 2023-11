We were sent a £17,000 bill after a no-fault car accident

Co-op Insurance and its claims management firm, Vision, let us down – and our car is still not fixedI desperately need your help. We are being chased for a £17,000 debt to pay for a hire car provided by our insurer after a no-fault car accident in May – and our car is still not fixed.Back then, we suffered a minor collision after someone pulled out in front of our Toyota. We contacted our insurer, the Co-op’s insurance arm, and the car was taken away. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel