20.09.2023 10:02:51
We won’t save planet by bankrupting the British people, says Braverman
Home secretary denies government backing away from green commitments but says it must take ‘pragmatic approach’Rishi Sunak will not “save the planet by bankrupting the British people”, the home secretary has said as she rejected claims that the government is backing away from its net zero commitments.Suella Braverman said she was proud of what the government had achieved over the past 10 years and commended the prime minister for making “difficult decisions” before his expected move to weaken environmental policies. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
