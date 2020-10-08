Wealth Enhancement Group Announces Acquisition of 10-15 Associates, an Independent RIA with Nearly $1 Billion in Client Assets

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, an independent wealth management firm that oversees $20.3 billion in client assets*, announced today that it has acquired 10-15 Associates, an independent registered investment adviser (RIA) headquartered in Goshen, NY with approximately $923 million in total client assets**. 10-15 Associates has additional offices in Fishkill and Tarrytown, NY. Financial terms of the transaction, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year, were not disclosed.

The acquisition brings Wealth Enhancement Group's footprint in the strategically vital state of New York to six offices. The firm has two additional locations in the broader Tri-State region, encompassing the New York City area and portions of Connecticut, northern New Jersey and Long Island. The region has been a particular area of focus for Wealth Enhancement Group, with today's announcement building on its acquisition of CJM Wealth Management in Deer Park, NY in September.

The addition of 10-15 Associates further demonstrates Wealth Enhancement Group's commitment to building significant scale in strategic markets across the country as it expands its position as a leading national wealth management and financial planning brand.

Founded in 1986 by Deborah DeMatteo, CFP® and Michael DeMatteo – the firm's President and CEO and Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director, respectively – 10-15 Associates has grown to include 16 employees, including seven financial advisors. The firm specializes in helping families, business owners, and other professionals protect and grow their assets, solve complex financial challenges, and retire with confidence. 10-15 works collaboratively with clients on matters such as wealth preservation, wealth transfer, tax mitigation, and asset protection to help clients achieve their goals.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group, said, "We are delighted to welcome 10-15 Associates to the Wealth Enhancement Group team. As we have continued to expand our footprint across the country and in the New York / Tri-State region specifically, we have been very deliberate in identifying and partnering with exceptional advisors who bring as much to our team as our strategic growth initiatives and back office capabilities add for them and their firms. Deborah, Michael and all the professionals at 10-15 Associates exceeded our expectations, and we are eager to help them further accelerate their growth as part of our platform."

Deborah DeMatteo said, "When we founded 10-15 Associates in 1986, we did so with a clear vision of always doing the right thing for our clients and making their success our highest priority. We held to that vision in considering potential strategic partners, as well, working every step of the way to ensure that our clients would continue to enjoy the same attention and exceptional service they have come to expect from us. Wealth Enhancement Group shares our commitment to putting clients first, and I am thrilled to partner with them to drive an even better experience for the families, business owners and other professionals we serve."

Michael DeMatteo said, "Wealth Enhancement Group has been very successful in establishing themselves as a leading national wealth management and financial planning brand, and the platform they have developed is a great addition to our brand. The back office, marketing and financial planning capabilities we'll be able to leverage as part of the Wealth Enhancement Group team, will bring tremendous benefits for both our firm and the clients we serve. The technology and growth vision they have laid will help position us for the future, and I have no doubt that we will accomplish great things together going forward."

The addition of 10-15 Associates gives Wealth Enhancement Group 36 total offices nationwide and eight in the Tri-State area.

About Wealth Enhancement Group

Wealth Enhancement Group is a Greater Minneapolis-based independent wealth management firm offering comprehensive and customized financial planning and investment management services. Founded in 1997, Wealth Enhancement Group serves clients nationwide. Wealth Enhancement Group specializes in providing retail clients with the team-based expertise and resources they need to simplify their financial life. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Certain, but not all, investment advisor representatives (IARs) of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial. Wealth Enhancement Group is a registered trademark of Wealth Enhancement Group, LLC.

*Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, have approximately $20.3 billion in client brokerage and advisory assets as of 8/31/20.

**10-15 Associates had approximately $923 million in client advisory assets as of 7/31/20.

Media Contacts

Joseph Kuo / Chris Clemens

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4854

jkuo@haventower.com or cclemens@haventower.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wealth-enhancement-group-announces-acquisition-of-10-15-associates-an-independent-ria-with-nearly-1-billion-in-client-assets-301148353.html

SOURCE Wealth Enhancement Group