Wealth Enhancement Group Grows by Adding Bohmer Kilcoyne Wealth Management, a Hybrid RIA with $677 Million in Client Assets

This Addition Brings Wealth Enhancement Group's Total Client Assets to More Than $57.3 Billion.

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, a national independent wealth management firm with over $57.3 billion in total client assets, today announced the acquisition of Bohmer Kilcoyne Wealth Management, a hybrid RIA based in Cincinnati, OH. Bohmer Kilcoyne Wealth Management's team of three advisors and five support staff, led by Mike Bohmer and John Kilcoyne, oversee more than $677 million in client assets.

"We look forward to welcoming Mike, John and their team to Wealth Enhancement Group. We are confident their approach of understanding their clients' financial and personal needs to provide tailored services aligns well with our mission," said Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group. "Mike and John each bring 26 years of industry experience, and we are keen to leverage their experience to better serve our clients."

Founded in 2001, Bohmer Kilcoyne Wealth Management has been a dedicated advocate for its clients. The Bohmer Kilcoyne team serves individuals and families, physicians, executives, business owners, nonprofit groups, retirees, and P&G expats.

"We are eager to partner with Wealth Enhancement Group to expand the offerings we can provide to our client base," said Mike Bohmer, Principal and Wealth Advisor at Bohmer Kilcoyne Wealth Management. "Joining forces will allow us to offload administrative work and spend more time with our clients, which is our number one priority. We're also looking forward to leveraging the robust growth programs at Wealth Enhancement Group, helping us to serve even more clients in the years ahead."

Bohmer Kilcoyne's comprehensive financial planning, wealth management, investment management, retirement income and distribution planning offerings will be enhanced by Wealth Enhancement Group's tools and expertise.

"Our partnership with Bohmer Kilcoyne Wealth Management marks our entry into a key market that connects our Midwest and East Coast presence," said Jim Cahn, Wealth Enhancement Group's Chief Investments & Business Development Officer. "We look forward to this collaboration and continuing our momentum."

ECHELON Partners served as the sole financial advisor to Bohmer Kilcoyne for the transaction.

About Wealth Enhancement Group

Wealth Enhancement Group is an independent wealth management firm offering comprehensive and customized financial planning and investment management services. Now serving more than 45,500 households, the company has over 75 offices nationwide and is expanding rapidly through organic growth and acquisitions. Founded in 1997, Wealth Enhancement Group specializes in providing retail clients with the team-based knowledge and resources they need to simplify their financial life. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Certain, but not all, investment advisor representatives (IARs) of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial. Wealth Enhancement Group is a registered trademark of Wealth Enhancement Group, LLC.

Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $54.4 billion in client assets, including $4 billion of brokerage assets, as of August 31, 2022. Bohmer Kilcoyne Wealth Management had more than $677 million in client assets as of May 27, 2022. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions and the acquisition of Bohmer Kilcoyne Management, Wealth Enhancement Group has more than $57.3 billion in client, advisory, trust and brokerage assets.

