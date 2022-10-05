Wealth Enhancement Group Grows by Adding Scroggins Wealth Management, an Independent RIA with Over $370 Million in Client Assets

This is Wealth Enhancement Group's 11th Acquisition in 2022, Bringing its Total Client Assets to More Than $57.7 Billion.

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, a national independent wealth management firm with over $57.7 billion in total client assets, today announced the acquisition of Scroggins Wealth Management, an independent RIA with offices in New Lenox, Illinois, Naples, Florida and Fort Myers, Florida. Scroggins Wealth Management's team oversees more than $370 million in client assets.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Scroggins team to Wealth Enhancement Group. Over the past 24 years, they have built an incredibly successful business," said Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group. "Even more importantly, they have done it the right way, guided by an unwavering commitment to their clients' best interest."

Established in 1998, Scroggins Wealth Management provides comprehensive wealth management services to its clients. Led by Michael Scroggins, their team is comprised of four advisors and six support staff members.

"We looked out at the landscape and felt that joining with Wealth Enhancement Group would put us and our clients in the best position to reach new heights of success," said Michael Scroggins, Founder and Registered Principal at Scroggins Wealth Management. "In particular, the robust growth programs and expertise we have through the Roundtable™ team of specialists at Wealth Enhancement Group is an exciting expansion of advice and resources we can bring to our clients."

Scroggins places an emphasis on tax planning and the combination of virtual client interactions with in-person services at their three locations.

"Our two organizations are very closely aligned in vision. We strongly believe that clients today need and want ways to interact with their advisors both in-person and digitally," said Jim Cahn, Wealth Enhancement Group's Chief Investments & Business Development Officer. "Even the designations the team at Scroggins has—such as CFP®, CPA, RICP®, CPFA—demonstrate how much they value specialization, which is exactly what the Roundtable™ offers."

This acquisition will mark Wealth Enhancement Group's 11th deal in 2022. Through both inorganic and organic growth, it continues to expand its national footprint.

About Wealth Enhancement Group

Wealth Enhancement Group is an independent wealth management firm offering comprehensive and customized financial planning and investment management services. Now serving more than 45,500 households, the company has over 75 offices nationwide and is expanding rapidly through organic growth and acquisitions. Founded in 1997, Wealth Enhancement Group specializes in providing retail clients with the team-based knowledge and resources they need to simplify their financial life. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Certain, but not all, investment advisor representatives (IARs) of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial. Wealth Enhancement Group is a registered trademark of Wealth Enhancement Group, LLC.

Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $54.4 billion in client assets, including $4 billion of brokerage assets, as of August 31, 2022. Scroggins Wealth Management had over $370 million in client assets as of June 2022, of which $100 million are brokerage assets held at LPL Financial. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions and the acquisition of Scroggins Wealth Management, Wealth Enhancement Group has more than $57.7 billion in client, advisory, trust and brokerage assets.

