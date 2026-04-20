Fixed Income Trust For Goldman Sachs Subordinated Notes 6 3-4 % Trust Ctf 2011-1.10.37 on 6.75% Sub Aktie

Fixed Income Trust For Goldman Sachs Subordinated Notes 6 3-4 % Trust Ctf 2011-1.10.37 on 6.75% Sub für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: US33834B2079

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20.04.2026 16:36:59

Wealth Manager Builds Position in Fixed-Income ETF, According to Latest SEC Filing

On April 15, 2026, Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC disclosed a purchase of 52,666 shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP), an estimated $2.87 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to an SEC filing dated April 15, 2026, Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC increased its holding in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 52,666 shares. The estimated transaction value, based on the fund’s buy activity and the average quarterly closing price, was $2.87 million. The stake’s quarter-end reported value rose by $2.83 million, reflecting both the share addition and market price changes.Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC’s buy lifted the position to 3.0% of its reportable 13F AUM.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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