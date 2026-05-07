RISE Aktie
WKN: 915677 / ISIN: JP3794400006
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07.05.2026 16:50:04
Wealth Manager Cuts Vanguard Bond Fund Position by $3.4 Million as Rates Rise
On May 6, 2026, MorganRosel Wealth Management reported selling 43,013 shares of the Vanguard Core-Plus Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VPLS), an estimated $3.37 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, according to a recent SEC filing.According to a SEC filing dated May 6, 2026, MorganRosel Wealth Management reduced its position in the Vanguard Core-Plus Bond Fund by 43,013 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $3.37 million, based on the average unadjusted close price for the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end position in VPLS was 82,220 shares, valued at $6.38 million. The net position change, including price movement, was a decrease of $3.40 million.Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) offers institutional investors broad access to the U.S. fixed income market, combining investment-grade core holdings with opportunistic allocations to higher-yielding and international bonds. The fund’s strategy leverages active management to optimize sector and security selection, seeking to enhance returns while maintaining a risk-controlled approach. With a moderate yield and diversified portfolio, VPLS is positioned as a core bond allocation for investors seeking balance between income and credit risk.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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