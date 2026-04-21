Fixed Income Trust For Goldman Sachs Subordinated Notes 6 3-4 % Trust Ctf 2011-1.10.37 on 6.75% Sub Aktie
ISIN: US33834B2079
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21.04.2026 17:22:26
Wealth Manager Doubles Down on Fixed-Income ETF, With $10.3 Million Buy, According to Latest SEC Filing
On April 20, 2026, Apella Capital, LLC disclosed a purchase of 195,309 shares of Dimensional Global ex U.S. Core Fixed Income ETF(NASDAQ:DFGX), with an estimated transaction value of $10.34 million based on the quarterly average price.According to an SEC filing dated April 20, 2026, Apella Capital, LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Global ex U.S. Core Fixed Income ETF by 195,309 shares during the first quarter. The estimated value of the shares acquired was $10.34 million, based on the average closing price for the period. The quarter-end value of the position rose by $11.29 million, reflecting both the purchase and changes in market price.Direction recap: Buy action brought DFGX to 1.68% of Apella's 13F reportable AUM.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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