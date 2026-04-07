SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
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07.04.2026 20:38:22
Wealth Manager Fully Exits Position in Oilfield Services Company, According to Latest SEC Filing
Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC fully exited its RPC (NYSE:RES) stake in the first quarter, selling 1,252,201 shares for an estimated $7.80 million based on average pricing, according to an April 7, 2026, SEC filing.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated April 7, 2026, Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC sold all 1,252,201 shares of RPC during the first quarter. The estimated value of the trade was approximately $7.80 million, calculated using the average quarterly closing price. The fund’s position in RPC decreased by $6.81 million in value from the previous quarter-end, reflecting both the sale and share price moves.The fund fully exited its RPC stake; it now represents 0% of 13F reportable assets under management.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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