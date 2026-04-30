SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
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30.04.2026 15:36:21
Wealth Manager Sheds $9.2 Million Worth of ETF, According to Latest SEC Filing
On April 28, 2026, WJ Wealth Management, LLC disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it sold 311,686 shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSE:WINN), an estimated $9.24 million transaction based on the quarterly average price.According to a recent SEC filing dated April 28, 2026, WJ Wealth Management, LLC sold 311,686 shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the first quarter. The sale’s estimated value was $9.24 million, based on the mean closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position decreased by $9.80 million, reflecting both the share reduction and price changes.Following the sale, WINN now accounts for 0.42% of WJ Wealth Management’s reportable U.S. equity assets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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