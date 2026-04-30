SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
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30.04.2026 16:34:58
Wealth Manager Takes New $55.6 Million Position in ETF, According to Latest SEC Filing
On April 28, 2026, Goldstein Advisors, LLC disclosed a new position in iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:CORO), acquiring 1,729,914 shares in an estimated $55.62 million trade based on the quarterly average price.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated April 28, 2026, Goldstein Advisors, LLC reported a new stake in iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF. The fund added 1,729,914 shares, with the estimated transaction value at $55.62 million based on the average price for the quarter. The position’s quarter-end value increased by $55.62 million, reflecting the new investment and price changes.The new position represents 6.18% of Goldstein Advisors, LLC’s reportable U.S. equity assets under management as of the end of the quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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