WealthAbility® Appoints Anthony Conti as Marketing Director

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WealthAbility®, a leading financial education company, today announced business leader Anthony Conti has joined the company's executive team in the role of Marketing Director. Conti is a recognized industry leader, who brings over 25 years of experience managing world-class marketing and creative teams in a multitude of markets. Conti brings a wealth of experience in marketing strategy and implementation of ideas that will be invaluable as WealthAbility® ramps up their services to current and new clients.

CEO of WealthAbility® Tom Wheelwright shared, "We're excited to have Anthony join our WealthAbility® team as a highly experienced marketing professional in support of our growth plans. His vast experience and skills are vital to our vision to better serve business owners, entrepreneurs and accounting professionals. Anthony has a clear vision for our future, and this leadership position emphasizes the WealthAbility®'s commitment to bringing the best talent to our company."

Prior to WealthAbility®, Conti directed the creative and marketing divisions of Aclipsa Mobile Video Solutions. Earlier in his career, Conti was Vice President at CBS Interactive, a division of CBS Entertainment, where he drove rapid growth in the company's digital business. Through these successes, Conti has exhibited a unique balance of strategic vision, creative ideation, and executional precision. His experience brings a cutting-edge view to the evolving ecosystem of technology in the marketing arena, as well as a deep background in usability design.

"We are at an exciting time in the financial education industry," Conti said. "As marketers, we need to extend our targeted audience reach while activating those interactions to drive business growth. We are creating WealthAbility® Zealots! I am honored to join their team and continue to build upon its success," said Anthony Conti, Marketing Director at WealthAbility® .

WealthAbility®'s investment in marketing and financial services education ties directly to CEO Tom Wheelwright's vision to empower business owners, investors and CPAs to reach their business and financial dreams faster with strategic thinking. Wheelwright's forward-thinking thought process drives the company's continued market expansion and exploration into new market segments that have attractive growth opportunities.

ABOUT WealthAbility®

WealthAbility® is a leading financial education company created by CPA, CEO, Author and Speaker Tom Wheelwright to revolutionize the way entrepreneurs, investors and CPAs manage global change, business growth and wealth management. The overall goal is to help clients "Make Way More Money and Pay Way Less Taxes." To better serve clients, WealthAbility® provides a new platform of educational tools and global network of CPAs trusted by over 244,123 entrepreneurs and investors to reduce taxes and create wealth. Through these tools, WealthAbility® helps clients reduce taxes by 10-40%, increase confidence in clients' personal ability to create wealth, and achieve financial dreams – much faster. In addition, the WealthAbility® Network for accounting professionals is educating CPAs and other accounting professionals to better serve clients and run more successful businesses. https://wealthability.com/

ABOUT THE WealthAbility® NETWORK - FOR CPAs

To help CPAs build more successful businesses, CPA, CEO and Tax-Free Wealth Author Wheelwright launched the WealthAbility® Network, a global network of CPAs and other accounting professionals dedicated to helping accounting professionals guide clients towards achieving "tax-free wealth." After completing the certification process, professionals in this network may be referred clients by WealthAbility®. The four pillars of certification include 1) Training and Education, 2) Teambuilding, 3) Systems and Procedures, and 4) Mission and Identity. Members receive exclusive, in-depth instruction on how to apply proven wealth-building and tax-saving strategies from Wheelwright's best-selling book, Tax-Free Wealth. In addition to private, in-person mastermind events and personalized coaching, members receive ongoing training for building a profitable, innovative accounting practice that serves high-caliber clientele. To join the WealthAbility® Network, an accounting professional must have an existing practice, tax consulting experience, a strong desire to improve the way they serve their clients and pass all necessary certification tests. https://wealthability.com/thenetwork/

ABOUT ANTHONY CONTI

Anthony Conti is now the Marketing Director with WealthAbility®. Conti is a recognized industry leader as a hands-on Chief Creative/Marketing Officer with over two decades of experience and insight in creative, development, marketing, and team management. Anthony is hyper-focused on marketing innovation, technical transformation, user experience design, digital growth strategies, and cultural team building. He has exceptional knowledge of design, marketing, user interaction, development, and the brand creation process. Conti's vast marketing experience working with major brands such as Tiffany & Co., Nike and the NFL, in roles such as Vice President at CBS Interactive, The Purple Society Founder, Chief Creative Officer for Aclipsa Mobile Video Solutions, among many others. In addition, Conti has been a Webby and Davey Awards Winner, and Judge for the Webby and Davey Awards. https://www.linkedin.com/in/anthonyconti/

ABOUT WealthAbility® FOUNDER TOM WHEELWRIGHT

Tom Wheelwright is a CPA, CEO of WealthAbility®, Best-Selling Author of Tax-Free Wealth (Rich Dad Advisors Series), Speaker, Entrepreneur and Host of 2 popular podcasts: The WealthAbility™ Show with Tom Wheelwright CPA and The WealthAbility® for CPAs Show. Wheelwright is the CPA for Robert Kiyosaki (Rich Dad Poor Dad) and speaks around the world with Robert to thousands of entrepreneurs, business owners and investors. Wheelwright is a Contributor to Entrepreneur magazine, and his work has been seen in Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and on FOX and Friends, Marketplace / NPR, ABC News Radio and many other media. https://wealthability.com/tom/

SOURCE WealthAbility®