Wealthbox Releases Integration with LPL Financial's ClientWorks Platform

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthbox, the highest-rated CRM software for financial advisors, announced its live integration with ClientWorks, LPL Financial's advisor technology platform. Starting today, the integration with ClientWorks provides LPL-affiliated advisors with visibility into client account information and demographic data from directly within Wealthbox to help streamline their work.

"We're grateful for our continued partnership with LPL Financial and delighted that advisors are now able to access ClientWorks data in Wealthbox," said John Rourke, CEO and Cofounder of Wealthbox. "Our mission is to help financial advisors collaborate as a team and manage their clients, and we're proud to be able to help LPL advisors increase their efficiency and support their ability to nurture client relationships and build their practices."

"CRM is an important part of an advisory firm's operations, powering everything from internal collaboration to client service to recordkeeping and compliance," said Sumeer Kapila, Vice President of Product Management at LPL Financial. "By integrating Wealthbox and ClientWorks, we are giving advisors more choices to select the right technology to provide superior client experiences and grow their businesses."

The live integration released today will be augmented early next year with two-way syncing of client information between the systems. For advisors who would like to learn more about the integration between Wealthbox and ClientWorks, Wealthbox will be hosting a live demo webinar on 11/9 at 2PM ET. Advisors can also sign up for a free trial today and connect Wealthbox and ClientWorks.

About Wealthbox

Wealthbox ® is a CRM platform for financial advisors. Integrated with leading custodians and wealth-tech partners, Wealthbox is known for its modern product design and powerful yet intuitive user experience. The collaborative workspace technology allows financial advisors, enterprise RIA firms, and broker-dealers to manage client relationships and streamline operations to grow their practices. Learn more at www.wealthbox.com .

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that LPL should work for advisors and enterprises, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, serving nearly 22,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 550 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial professional. At LPL, independence means that advisors and enterprise leaders have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services and technology resources that allow them to run a thriving business. They have the flexibility to do business their way. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors and enterprises, so they can take care of their clients.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States. Validus Financial Associates and LPL Financial are separate entities.

