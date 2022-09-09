Wealthcare Continues Expansion in the Direct Advisory Market through the Acquisition of Fellows Financial Group

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthcare Capital Management LLC ("Wealthcare"), a technology-enabled, full-service RIA that supports independent financial advisors and a NewSpring Holdings platform company, today announced the acquisition of Fellows Financial Group ("Fellows Financial"). This is the second acquisition that Wealthcare has made this year, further expanding the firm's presence in the direct advisory channel.

Based in Leesburg, Virginia, Fellows Financial, founded in 2015 by Blake Fellows, provides clients with financial advisory services and has more than $100 million in total assets under management (AUM). Fellows Financial has been a Wealthcare affiliated advisor since 2015, leveraging Wealthcare's technology and services platform to enhance its delivery of financial advisory services to its clients. Through this acquisition, Wealthcare continues to expand its team of employee advisors and adds to its growing list of clients in the direct advisory space.

"We're thrilled to be able to acquire one of our own affiliated advisors and work even more closely with Blake Fellows, Keri Blake and the entire Fellows Financial team as we grow our business in the greater DC and mid-west regions," says Matt Regan, President of Wealthcare. "This deeper partnership with Wealthcare allows the Fellows team to have a stronger operational alignment with Wealthcare, enhance client experience, and take an important, proactive step in their succession planning with a firm that has the same philosophical approach to wealth management."

"After 7 years working as a Wealthcare Affiliated advisor I'm excited to deepen my relationship with Wealthcare, leveraging its suite of services for clients including the GDX360® goals-based investment process and technology platform," says Blake Fellows. "This step is the natural progression of our partnership with Wealthcare and a perfect succession plan for our firm that allows our practice to continue providing the highest-quality servicing for our clients and it also frees up our team to pursue even loftier growth objectives."

About Wealthcare

Wealthcare, architected its original goals-based planning and investing methodology more than 20 years ago and holds 12 patents on its established goals management process. Powered by its patented Comfort Zone®, Wealthcare's approach features innovative, personalized experiences and step-by-step tools that create deeper relationships between advisors and investors. Wealthcare empowers firms and advisors to go independent and grow their advisory businesses by providing GDX360® – Wealthcare's proven fiduciary process that seamlessly integrates planning, investing, and trading – and a full-suite of practice-management services. Wealthcare comprises two RIAs, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC and Wealthcare Capital Management LLC. Learn more at www.wealthcaregdx.com.

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's dedicated holding company with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The firm manages over $2.5 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

