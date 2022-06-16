Wealthcare Continues Strong Growth Through Acquisition of Eagle Financial Management Services

WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthcare Capital Management LLC ("Wealthcare"), a technology-enabled full-service RIA that supports independent financial advisors and a NewSpring Holdings platform company, today announced the acquisition of Eagle Financial Management Services ("Eagle Financial"). This deal accelerates Wealthcare's penetration in the direct advisory market expanding the company's presence in this important channel.

Based in Shreveport, Louisiana, Eagle Financial was founded in 2006 and advises on more than $120 million in assets under management (AUM). Through this acquisition, Wealthcare's advisor team grows to more than 150 advisors across the country with $4.75 billion in AUM.

"We're thrilled to welcome the Eagle Financial team to the Wealthcare family," says Matt Regan, President of Wealthcare. "Eagle Financial's client-focused and planning-centric approach to wealth management makes them a natural fit for the Wealthcare organization. I'm excited that we're expanding further into the direct advisory channel with people who share our passion for client experience. We will continue to seek more firms like Eagle Financial as we expand our direct advisory business and execute our strategic growth plan."

Led by founder Jack Ditt, the Eagle Financial team will remain fully involved and engaged with their clients. The client experience will be enhanced through Eagle Financial's access to Wealthcare's proprietary goals-based technology platform and its broader wealth management services offering.

"We were immediately drawn to Wealthcare's innovative goals-based planning technology platform, GDX360®," says Jack Ditt. "By leveraging Wealthcare's technology, infrastructure, and broader services capabilities, we are able to focus on clients' needs and growth, offer them best-of-breed wealth management services, and even attract other top-tier advisors."

"Congrats to the Eagle Financial and Wealthcare teams on this significant acquisition," says Bill Morrissey, former Managing Director of LPL and Wealthcare board member. "This move underscores Wealthcare's strategic vision and commitment to broaden its wealth servicing offerings in the direct advisory channel. Additionally, this deal further validates that Wealthcare is a long-term partner committed to providing a holistic wealth management solution to all its clients."

About Wealthcare

Wealthcare, architected its original goals-based planning and investing methodology more than 20 years ago and holds 12 patents on its established goals management process. Powered by its patented Comfort Zone®, Wealthcare's approach features innovative, personalized experiences and step-by-step tools that create deeper relationships between advisors and investors. Wealthcare empowers firms and advisors to go independent and grow their advisory businesses by providing GDX360® – Wealthcare's proven fiduciary process that seamlessly integrates planning, investing, and trading – and a full-suite of practice-management services. Wealthcare comprises two RIAs, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC and Wealthcare Capital Management LLC. Learn more at www.wealthcaregdx.com.

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's dedicated holding company with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The firm manages over $2.5 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

