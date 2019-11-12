WealthTech firm WeInvest launches StratWealth - a marketplace aimed to provide better investment ideas for financial institutions

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeInvest, a Singapore-based digital wealth solutions provider today announced the launch of StratWealth, a platform providing algorithmically-generated customised investment solutions as well as sourcing or curating thematic trading baskets from global players. The platform has been specially developed for banks, brokers and asset managers and has choices of over 100 investment strategies. Some notable names in WeInvest's StratWealth are the leading investment decision support tools provider, MSCI Inc., German financial index firm Solactive and asset management firm Schroders.

Financial institutions including banks and asset managers using WeInvest's StratWealth platform will be able to access a spectrum of thematic portfolios that are constructed from a universe of 90,000 funds. By leveraging on WeInvest's in-house investment teams' expertise, financial institutions can now create new portfolios within their selected fund universe and roll out to end-investors at a quicker rate.

Commenting on the launch, Bhaskar Prabhakara, CEO and Founder, WeInvest said, "Through our proprietary StratWealth platform, we are enabling financial institutions by providing them with a pool of expert investment ideas to choose from and hence accelerating the entire process of product development. With this, we hope that the collective financial landscape globally will benefit - with better investment strategies and a wider variety of customised portfolios to choose from."

He further added, "WeInvest is on a mission to provide innovative digital wealth solutions across markets. We believe the financial services industry across ASEAN are digitising at a phenomenal pace keeping in mind the changing consumer mindset and the economic landscape of their country."

A McKinsey report [1] revealed that in recent years, there has been a rise in thematic investments, as they deliver better long term performance than traditional investment strategies like relative investment framework. In the same study, it was further explained that thematic investing builds a deeper understanding of the underlying drivers of value creation and risk, which investors can use not just in thematic investing but also in other strategies.

Conceptualised from the rising demand for thematic investments, WeInvest's StratWealth leverages on the expertise of the in-house investment team to offer financial institutions with a digital tool to effectively create, customize and manage investment strategies.

Beng Eu Lim, Head of South East Asia Client Coverage at MSCI said, "We are pleased to work with the WeInvest StratWealth platform who are using MSCI's new suite of thematic indexes. Our indexes will provide them with the tools they need to assess and measure these structural trends and create customized thematic portfolios with a focus on a number of megatrends."

StratWealth will feature a wide range of products like customised stock, funds and Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) baskets. With a dashboard to access the different products at a glance, the platform will also cater to retail clients with initial investments starting from US$4000.

WeInvest has partnered with financial institutions including Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC), Thailand's Siam Commercial Bank and Dubai's Mubasher Financial Services to develop digital wealth solutions for their clients. With a presence in Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and the Middle East, the firm has steadily increased its market footprint since its founding in 2015.

About WeInvest

WeInvest is a digital wealth solutions provider, headquartered in Singapore, offering a digital investing experience to banks and financial institutions - simplifying wealth management through innovative tools for relationship managers, brokers, asset managers, financial advisors; and in turn their customers.

Founded in 2015, WeInvest develops not only the technology behind wealth platforms but also offers an extensive suite of services including investment strategy construction and operations to support a wealth management business while managing the entire platform on the cloud. The firm has an open architecture and offers customized investment strategies using indexes provided from global index providers such as MSCI, S&P, Indxx and Solactive.

For more information about WeInvest, please visit: www.weinvest.net .

