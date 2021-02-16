Wealthy Americans Secure Second Citizenship Through Limited Time Offer Under St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment Programme

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After unprecedented demand, the Cabinet of the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis has approved the extension of a limited time offer under its Citizenship by Investment Programme. The limited time offer launched last year and was initially anticipated to last only six months. Now, due to popularity, it has been extended. The Programme, introduced in 1984 after St Kitts and Nevis gained independence from the United Kingdom, offers investors a safe and secure route to second citizenship once contributing through the Sustainable Growth Fund.

The fund option is the fastest and most straightforward route to St Kitts and Nevis citizenship and is the only path that offers the limited time offer. Under the discount, families of up to four can gain citizenship for $150,000 rather than the previous $195,000. This accounts for a $45,000 price cut.

Over the last year, political and economic uncertainty has led to high-net-worth Americans investing in a second citizenship as a form of insurance policy against future unpredictability. With the nation still overwhelmed by the pandemic, resulting in a dramatic decline in passport power, and social unrest reaching new heights, many of America's wealthy are setting their sights elsewhere.

Micha Emmett, CEO of CS Global Partners, noted: "In uncertain times, we look at how we can diversify risk to secure the long-term future of one's family. One of the most important investments is the investment into second citizenship. Never before has this been critical. COVID-19 has unveiled the weaknesses of Governments and their ability to deal with crisis. Having a Plan B for one's family is worth a lot more than the actual cost of investing in a safe, happy country."

With nearly four decades of experience and longevity within the investment migration realm, St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme has been hailed as the industry's Platinum Standard brand. Investors who pass the necessary security checks unlock access to visa-free travel to 156 destinations, the right to live, work and study in the nation and build a legacy by passing down citizenship for generations to come.

Investors who choose St Kitts and Nevis can rest assured that they are selecting a Programme that has stood the test of time and is regarded as one of the best routes to second citizenship within the market. The annual 2020 CBI Index scored the Programme top points regarding its due diligence framework, citizenship timeline, ease of processing and more.

