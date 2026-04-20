Wearable Devices Aktie

Wearable Devices für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DLEU / ISIN: IL0011821613

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20.04.2026 18:36:30

Wearable Devices Stock Surges 78% On Meta-Bounds Partnership

(RTTNews) - Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) stock surged 78.15 percent to $2.69, gaining $1.18 on Monday, following the announcement of a strategic partnership with Meta-Bounds Inc. to integrate neural signaling technology into augmented reality hardware.

The stock is currently trading at $2.69, compared to its previous close of $1.51 on the Nasdaq. During the session, the stock reached a high of $2.98 and a low of $1.92, with trading volume exploding to 79,928,265 shares, a massive increase compared to its average daily volume of just 86,185.

The stock surge came after the company announced its plan to merge the Mudra neural wristband with Meta-Bounds' AR glasses, aiming for a smooth "spatial interaction" experience. They have got a timeline to show off this tech at the upcoming Augmented World Expo 2026 and a long-term vision where Mudra will be a top-notch accessory for B2B customers. Wearable Devices Ltd. stock fluctuated between $1.20 and $34.20 over the past 52 weeks.

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