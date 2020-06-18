Wearable Fitness Technology Market Forecasts to 2024, Featuring Fitbit, Apple, Xiaomi Technology, Garmin, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Qualcomm, and Sony Corporation

DUBLIN, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Wearable Fitness Technology Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the wearable fitness technology market. Some of the wearable fitness companies profiled in this report include Fitbit, Apple, Xiaomi Technology, Garmin, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Qualcomm, and Sony Corporation.



The technologies in wearable fitness has undergone significant change in recent years, with computing technologies based watch which can perform basic computer functions to networking technology based wearable/smart device. The rising wave of new technologies such as smartwatch and wristband are creating significant potential for advanced wearable fitness technology in various medical platforms due to its ease in data sharing with doctors and caregivers via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.



In the wearable fitness technology market, various technologies such as smartwatch, wristband, smartshoe, smart shirt/jacket, and headband/smartcap technologies are used in the handwear, torsowear, legwear, headwear applications. Consumer preference towards smart gadgets, increasing awareness about fitness, and rise in disposable income are creating new opportunities for various wearable fitness technologies.



The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global wearable fitness technology by application, technology, and region as follows:



Technology Readiness by Technology Type



Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance



Disruption Potential by Technology Type



Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Smartwatch

Wristband

Smartshoe

Smart Shirt/Jacket

Headband/Smartcap

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Handwear

Torsowear

Legwear

Headwear

Others

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Wearable Fitness Technologies



Companies/Ecosystems



Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type



This report answers the following 9 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the wearable fitness technology market?

Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in wearable fitness technology market?

Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in wearable fitness technology market?

Q.6 What are the latest developments in wearable fitness technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this wearable fitness technology market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this wearable fitness technology space?



Company Profiles of Leading Players



Fitbit

Apple

Xiaomi Technology

Garmin

Samsung Electronics

LG Electronics

Qualcomm

Sony Corporation

