|
20.03.2022 13:00:00
Weatherford Announces Update on Russia Operations
HOUSTON, March 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) ("Weatherford" or the "Company") today announced the following update to its Russia operations.
Girish Saligram, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our deepest sympathies go out to all those impacted by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and sincerely hope that peace is restored soon to spare further hardship. Our primary focus is centered on the safety and wellbeing of our employees in the region.
"Since the crisis began, we have continued to evaluate our operations and have taken a number of actions in response. Following the implementation of sanctions on February 24, 2022, we placed a hold on shipments and immediately suspended making any new investments or deploying new technology in Russia. We have no active joint ventures or partnerships in Russia.
"We will remain in compliance with the evolving sanctions landscape and will continue to fulfill existing contractual obligations within applicable international laws and sanctions.
"We are deeply concerned about the crisis and urge a speedy diplomatic and peaceful resolution."
About Weatherford
Weatherford is a leading global energy services company. Operating in approximately 75 countries, the Company answers the challenges of the energy industry with its global talent network of approximately 17,000 team members and about 350 operating locations, including manufacturing, research and development, service, and training facilities.
Contact:
Mohammed Topiwala
Weatherford Investor Relations
+1 713-836-7777
investor.relations@weatherford.com
For Media:
Kelley Hughes
Weatherford Global Communications
+1 713-836-4193
kelley.hughes@weatherford.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weatherford-announces-update-on-russia-operations-301506207.html
SOURCE Weatherford International plc
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Weatherford International Limitedmehr Nachrichten
|
16.02.22
|Ausblick: Weatherford International präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
02.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Weatherford International zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
17.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Weatherford International gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
27.07.21
|Ausblick: Weatherford International stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Weatherford International legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
04.05.21
|Ausblick: Weatherford International verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
21.04.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Weatherford International gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
16.02.21
|Ausblick: Weatherford International zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Weatherford International Limitedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Weatherford International Limited
|31,22
|2,36%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg und großer Verfallstag: US-Börsen letztlich im Plus -- ATX geht auf grünem Terrain ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt mit leichten Gewinnen -- Asiatische Börsen mehrheitlich freundlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es vor dem Wochenende aufwärts. Der DAX zeigte sich ebenfalls etwas fester. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich freundlich. Anleger in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag schlussendlich mehrheitlich optimistisch.