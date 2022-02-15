WEB EYEWEAR and Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN: two new stories, one partnership

LONGARONE (BL), Italy and HINWIL, Switzerland, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WEB EYEWEAR and Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN enter a multi-year partnership starting 2022 and they will be protagonists of a new adventure in the extraordinary Formula One World Championship.

A story of heroic drivers connects these two brands. The WEB brand was inspired by the eyewear worn by the first civil aviation pilots in the 1930s. After years of accompanying people on exciting trips, today the WEB EYEWEAR story has transformed and evolved as it follows a new path, joining Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN on the world's most exclusive motorsport.

Both brands are ready to dazzle this year. WEB EYEWEAR, since 2008 house brand of Marcolin, a worldwide leading eyewear company, aims to expand its international reach by enhancing its image through a new look and a production process based on cutting-edge techniques and outstanding quality materials. Sauber Motorsport, the Swiss team managing the presence of Alfa Romeo, one of Italy's and the world's most prestigious racing marques in Formula One, is one of only ten outfits in the world authorized to use the prestigious "F1 Team" moniker: entering 2022, it is pushing its history of innovation and technological prowess to compete at the highest level in one of the most disruptive championships in Formula 1 history.

These new entities have announced their shared commitment to become protagonists starting next season and are looking forward to being in the spotlight on the global stage.

"WEB EYEWEAR's ambition is to create a new chapter of its own story, credible and consistent with the Brand legacy but aimed to look forward in a global scenario" - comments Fabrizio Curci, Marcolin CEO & General Manager. "The partnership with Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN is certainly a significant added value to this path.We are thrilled to step into the Formula One world alongside a so important Brand".

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal of Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN, adds: "We are delighted to start our journey with WEB EYEWEAR. Their commitment to style is a perfect match for our team, a blend of Italian elegance and Swiss precision, and theirs is a prestigious brand we are proud to have with us on the world stage. We are excited to develop a special collection with them and we can't wait to present it to our fans later this year".

Thanks to the partnership between WEB EYEWEAR and Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN, the new image of the WEB EYEWEAR brand will appear on the team's C42 cars, helmets, and suits of the team's drivers Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou and will be underlined, by the development of a capsule collection featuring a dynamic design and high-end details with sunglasses and optical frames born from a passion for sport and great technological research available in the second half of 2022.

About Marcolin

Marcolin is a worldwide leading company in the eyewear industry founded in 1961 in the heart of the Veneto district. It stands out for the unique ability to combine craftsmanship with advanced technologies through the constant pursuit of excellence and continuous innovation. The portfolio includes the house brands WEB Eyewear, Marcolin and Viva and the licensed brands Tom Ford, Guess, adidas Sport, adidas Originals, Bally, Moncler, Max Mara, Sportmax, Zegna, Longines, OMEGA, GCDS, Barton Perreira, Tod's, Emilio Pucci, BMW, Swarovski, MAX&Co., Kenneth Cole, Timberland, GANT, Harley-Davidson, Marciano, Skechers and Candie's.

Through its own direct network and global partners, Marcolin distributes its products in more than 125 countries.

www.marcolin.com

About Sauber Group of Companies:

The Sauber Group of Companies is composed of two operational entities: Sauber Motorsport AG, which operates and manages the Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN; and Sauber Technologies AG, which focuses on third-party business in the areas of advanced engineering, prototype development and additive manufacturing, in addition to full and model-scale testing in the factory's state-of-the-art wind tunnel and ground-breaking innovation in the field of aerodynamics. The companies collaborate closely and share know-how to apply the expertise of more than 500 dedicated individuals at the headquarter in Hinwil, Switzerland, to all internal and external projects. Since its founding in 1970, the passion for racing has been at the heart of Sauber.

For more than 50 years, the innovative Swiss company has been setting standards in the design, development and construction of race cars for various championship series, such as Formula One, DTM, and WEC. Following its own Formula One debut in 1993, Sauber Motorsport AG has established one of the few traditional and privately held teams in the sport. The company launched a long-term partnership with Alfa Romeo in 2018 and, as it celebrates 30 years of competition in Formula One, it enters the 2022 championship under the team name Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN.

