13.12.2022 02:00:22
Weber Grill is Exiting the Public Market
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.If you can't stand the heat, back away from the grill. Or, in this case, the New York Stock Exchange.On Monday, grill maker Weber announced it is accepting a buyout deal from private equity firm BDT Capital Partners, which has remained its majority owner since taking the company public way back in... August 2021. Some initial sizzle aside, the take-private action comes after a brief public market stint that left Weber decidedly undercooked.Continue reading
