22.03.2022 15:45:00
Webex by Cisco Reimagines Hybrid Work Experiences
News Summary:
- New innovations help organizations personalize the hybrid work experience for employees and customers, including an industry-first partnership with Ford to create the ultimate mobile office
- Webex Calling hits 6 million users
- Extending Webex's Embedded App Framework to Webex devices, mobile phones, and tablets to help businesses scale faster and easier
ORLANDO, Fla., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Connect -- In today's hybrid work world, optimizing virtual, in-person and hybrid interactions is more important than ever. Yet businesses of all sizes grapple with how to deliver a standout work experience – whether an employee is in the office or remote. To address this, Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today unveiled new hybrid work solutions in Webex that empower companies to put people first. Additionally, Webex Calling hit a record 6 million users, as organizations adopt leading enterprise cloud calling to scale business globally.
"We're amid one of the biggest shifts of how we work in decades. To attract and retain prized workers, organizations must better align with workers' desires and values including how, where and when to work," said Jeetu Patel, EVP and GM, Cisco Security and Collaboration. "As we march toward our vision of powering a hybrid work experience that is inclusive and empowering for everyone, our new Webex innovations best position our customers to put their people first."
Rapid innovation over the past year ensures Webex helps the world's leading businesses securely keep employees productive and engaged. New Webex features further accelerate this to deliver:
- Flexible workstyles: People have differing collaboration needs, devices, and meeting platforms, reinforcing the need for flexibility, interoperability, and inclusivity.
- New capabilities in Vidcast, Webex's asynchronous video messaging solution, drive stronger engagement and productivity for remote workers. Vidcast users can import a demo recorded in Webex, edit, and share as a Vidcast for easy async consumption. Vidcast can easily be embedded within a Slido poll for virtual check-ins or training, as well as in Webex Events (formerly Socio). Click here for video: Announcing Vidcast.
- Within Webex's Embedded Apps Framework, customers can access more of their favorite apps, including InVision for visual whiteboarding.
- New Webex integrations with Notion's all-in one project management, notes and wiki solution streamlines customer workflows and Standout by ADP, an employee engagement solution, builds team connections. Click here for video: Understand your colleagues working style | Webex + StandOut, powered by ADP
- Reimagined workspaces: Hybrid work requires organizations to transform workspaces to deliver an amazing, consistent experience – whether that be in-office, at home or on the go.
- An industry-first partnership with Ford looks to extend Webex Meetings to vehicles, serving as the ultimate mobile office. Click here for video: The future of work on the go | Ford & Webex.
- To enhance the in-office experience, extending the Embedded Apps from the Webex desktop app to include Webex Desk and Webex Board Series devices, as well as phones and tablets, eliminates the need to toggle between different apps and maximizes collaboration. Users can easily start and use apps like Miro, MURAL, Shared Timer and Slido on their Webex device and share a whiteboard with meeting attendees, for example. Click here for video: Frictionless Collaboration with Apps Inside Webex Devices.
- Webex devices support interoperability with Zoom, Microsoft, and Google, offering frictionless communication regardless of device or platform.
- Additionally, Webex Go will be generally available on March 31. With Webex Go, users can add Webex Calling features as a dedicated business line to a personal mobile phone for high quality business calls and expanded collaboration features.Click here for video: Powerful cloud calling on your mobile phone.
- Exceptional hybrid events: Attendees require flexibility to tune-in in-person and/or online with a seamless event experience.
- To help event planners manage health protocols simply and effectively, Webex Events, formerly Socio, is partnering with CLEAR(NYSE: YOU) to provide proof of vaccine or test results linked to an attendee's verified identity.
- Webex Events is furthering accessibility and inclusivity by adding real-time captions and translation, supporting transcription from English to 34 languages with more to come. This is powered by the same technology used in Webex Meetings. Click here for video: Announcing the Webex Events Portfolio
- Webex Events compliance standards (SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, and SOC 3) and integration within Webex Control Hub deliver greater admin visibly and simplified management for enterprises' hybrid work and event environments.
- Memorable customer experiences: Enterprises require the ability to stay connected and deliver proactive connections with customers on their preferred communication channels.
- With enterprise communications platform as a service (CPaaS) Webex Connect, businesses can intelligently orchestrate those connections end-to-end to deliver seamless personalized experiences across digital channels.
- Webex Connect capability is now also integrated with Webex Contact Center to power new channels including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and SMS.
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your enterprise, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.About Webex by Cisco
Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. Webex's focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning, to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality, and familiarity with technology. Its solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. Webex works with the world's leading business and productivity apps – delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at webex.com.
