Webflow Continues To Bolster Executive Team With New COO

Former NFL and AppDynamics executive Linda Tong brings innovative mindset and product development expertise

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Webflow, the leading visual development platform for building a professional web presence without code, today announced the addition of Linda Tong as the company's chief operating officer. In this newly created role, Tong will serve as the connective tissue for the company, leading all general and administrative functions, including people operations, finance, legal, IT, data, and more. She will be a key driver in growth as Webflow continues to build and scale its visual development platform.

Webflow is continuing to gain massive momentum in 2022. This news follows Webflow's addition of Shane Murphy-Reuter as the company's first CMO in May and represents Webflow's focus on building a strong executive team to take the company into its next phase of growth. Webflow also announced a $120 million Series C funding round in March, which brought the company to a $4 billion valuation with over $100M in annual recurring revenue (ARR).

Tong brings extensive experience leading and scaling both consumer and enterprise businesses through new phases of growth. Prior to joining Webflow, Tong spent over five years at AppDynamics where she was most recently general manager, helping the company scale to more than half a billion in revenue as a division of Cisco. Before that, she served as vice president of product and innovation for the National Football League (NFL), where she led teams to revamp digital experiences and drive deeper engagement for hundreds of millions of fans. She is a board director at Prezi and holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Yale University.

"Webflow's vision to build the most powerful visual development platform is a game changer in democratizing technology to allow more people to create for the web, and this is a mission I am personally committed to. Together with this incredible leadership team, I'm excited to add fuel to the fire with my experience scaling and transforming companies," said Tong. "It's invigorating to join Webflow during such a critical time of growth. There is a massive opportunity ahead and I'm honored to work alongside such a thoughtful and supportive team to further the company towards its mission."

"Webflow is on a mission to bring the life-changing power of web development into the hands of millions more people, and that mission feels more important for us to chase now, than ever before. To make this a reality we need more experienced leaders to help us scale to meet our grand ambitions," said Vlad Magdalin, CEO and co-founder of Webflow. "Linda is one of those rare leaders who is motivated not only by building an ambitious and innovative product, but also by solving operational and business challenges that come with creating a generational company. I'm incredibly excited to partner with her to help Webflow reach its full potential over the coming years."

To learn more about Webflow, please visit www.webflow.com .

About Webflow

Webflow is the leading visual development platform for building powerful websites without writing code. By combining modern web development technologies into one platform, Webflow enables people to build websites visually, saving engineering time, while clean code seamlessly generates in the background. From independent designers and creative agencies to Fortune 500 companies, millions worldwide use Webflow to be more nimble, creative, and collaborative. Webflow powers websites for innovative companies like Zendesk, Lattice, Getaround, Upwork, Allianz, and Dell. Founded in 2013 and based in San Francisco, Webflow is backed by Accel, CapitalG, Silversmith Capital Partners, Y-Combinator, and Draper Associates. Learn more at webflow.com or contact press@webflow.com.

