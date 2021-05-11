|
Webgility and Shopify Offer Free Omnichannel Commerce Webinar
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 10, 2021/PRNewswire/ -- Omnichannel retailers report their customers are more engaged and loyal, but sellers who are ready to scale often don't know where to start. Offering a seamless customer experience across multiple physical and digital channels can seem like an insurmountable task, especially with today's high consumer expectations.
That's why e-commerce powerhouses Webgility and Shopify are partnering up to offer a free webinar that reveals key omnichannel commerce strategies to overcome chaos, build brand loyalty, and fuel sales. The event—which takes place May 12, 2021, at 9 a.m. PDT—will feature Sean Buckley, Retail Partnerships Lead at Shopify, and Webgility's own Anati Zubia, Vice President of Marketing.
"Today's retail marketplace is changing at breakneck speed," says Buckley. "Shoppers expect a unified customer journey across channels, but before now, there was no playbook for how to organize your operations and make that happen. We're excited to deliver that playbook by unveiling the strategies real high-growth Shopify sellers use to stay ahead of the competition."
Zubia agrees. "What we found is that omnichannel data is a game-changer for these retailers because they can leverage insights to maximize profitability," she says. "The sheer amount of data gathered from multiple sales channels can seem overwhelming, but it's all a matter of building the right tech stack—and we're going to share how."
The free, 45-minute webinar is open to all online retailers and accounting professionals. Click here to register or visit www.webgility.com/webinars.
ABOUT WEBGILITY
Webgility is empowering businesses to thrive in the world of e-commerce. The company's e-commerce accounting automation platform offers users a single source truth—one that helps high-growth online retailers and their accounting professionals drive insights and profitability. The number one accounting automation software for e-commerce brands and accountants using QuickBooks, Xero, and Netsuite, Webgility seamlessly integrates with over 50 of the world's top e-commerce platforms and marketplaces, and garners a 99 percent customer satisfaction score. For more information, visit webgility.com.
