WebMD Health Corp. Acquires MNG Health

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands company and a leader in health information services for physicians, other healthcare professionals and consumers, today announced that it has acquired MNG Health, a leading provider of technology-enabled marketing solutions for life sciences brands.

The acquisition combines the core competencies of MNG Health with that of Medscape, WebMD's clinical information, education and point-of-care tools platform for healthcare professionals (HCPs), and expands Medscape's capabilities in virtual events, pharmaceutical sales representative-enablement solutions, and omnichannel digital marketing.

"Medscape's unrivaled global reach has been driven by our commitment to delivering innovative solutions to both the global medical community and our customers," said Vincent Muehter, Group General Manager/Senior Vice President, Medscape. "MNG Health shares our depth of knowledge of target audience information needs and preferences, and our focus on evolving to meet the dynamic changes and demands of the industry. Together, we can leverage our intelligence and insights to deepen strategic omnichannel engagement, serve our audiences and support our customers."

"We are excited to be joining Medscape," said James Briggs, MNG Health CEO. "We share Medscape's commitment to driving strategic, meaningful engagement with physicians and other HCPs. Medscape's resources and digital intelligence will enable us to further evolve our products and expand our reach and engagement with broadcast and other virtual events."

MNG Health will continue to operate as an independent subsidiary of Medscape as the companies evaluate areas of synergy and build on and integrate products, platforms, and services.

Terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.

About WebMD Health Corp.

WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands company, is at the heart of the digital health revolution that is transforming the healthcare experience for consumers, patients, healthcare professionals, employers, health plans and health systems. Through public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications, WebMD delivers leading-edge content and digital services that enable and improve decision-making, support and motivate health actions, streamline and simplify the healthcare journey, and improve patient care.

The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, Jobson Healthcare Information, MediQuality, Frontline, Vitals Consumer Services, Aptus Health, Krames, PulsePoint, The Wellness Network, SanovaWorks, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart.org® and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

About MNG Health

MNG Health leverages its connected ecosystem and proprietary data insights to rapidly deliver technology-enabled marketing solutions for life sciences brands and enterprises. MNG's proprietary technology enables dynamic deployment of omnichannel offerings resulting in personalized HCP and patient experiences. From national virtual broadcasts to virtual advisory boards to sales rep-triggered communications and non-personal promotion, MNG Health delivers connected journeys for HCPs and patients. You can learn more at www.mnghealth.com.

