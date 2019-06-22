WebPresented Moves to New Office to Support Growing Team

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WebPresented, a fast-growing leader of sales enablement software for the Wholesale Distribution industry, has seen team growth over the past couple of years, and will be moving to a vibrant and creative building located in Grandview, just outside of downtown Columbus. The WebPresented Atlanta office will be unaffected by the relocation.

"WebPresented's new headquarters aligns perfectly with the company's vision for the future," said James Gerdes, president of WebPresented. "The location, architecture and amenities of the new offices will help us to continue our business growth and acquire more of the Midwest's top talent for years to come. WebPresented's culture is already one of our leading competitive advantages; the relocation to new modern office space will serve to further enrich the culture and vibrancy that our company exudes," Gerdes added.

The new address, as of July 1, will be:

WebPresented

855 Grandview Ave #295

Columbus, OH 43215

The new office will provide the WebPresented team with improved, state-of-the-art work space to facilitate better internal and external collaboration to better serve their customers, while providing the company with further room for growth.

WebPresented is a software company that provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) for hundreds of Wholesale Distributers. WebPresented's flagship product, WPCRM, syncs data from customers' ERP systems and delivers it back to sales reps as actionable intel. More than 20,000 Sales Professionals rely on WPCRM every day to increase revenues, improve efficiency, and collaborate with team members. Based in Columbus, OH, WebPresented has been providing technology solutions for Wholesale Distributors for over 12 years.

Learn more at http://www.webpresented.com or reach out to info(at)webpresented.com for more information.

