30.12.2019 17:46:00
Webster Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
WATERBURY, Conn., Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, announced today the following details for its fourth quarter 2019 earnings release and conference call:
Earnings Release:
Thursday, January 23, 2020 at approximately 7:30 a.m. (Eastern)
Conference Call:
Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern)
Dial-in number:
877-407-8289; or 201-689-8341 for international callers
Webcast:
Via Webster's Investor Relations website at www.wbst.com
Webcast replay:
Will be available shortly after the call's completion, also at
Telephone replay:
Will be available for one week, beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m.
Replay number:
877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 for international callers. The replay
About Webster
Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $29.9 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 157 banking centers and 309 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and online banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.
Media Contact:
Investor Contact:
Alice Ferreira, 203-578-2610
Terry Mangan, 203-578-2318
acferreira@websterbank.com
tmangan@websterbank.com
