Webster Financial Q3 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Bank holding company Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) on Thursday reported that its third-quarter net income available to common shareholders were $229.8 million or $1.31 per share, compared to $93.7 million or $1.03 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings per share would have been $1.46 for the quarter.

On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates, usually, exclude one-time items.

Revenue was $664.6 million for the quarter.

Provision for credit losses totaled $36.5 million.

