Webull Welcomes Arianne Adams as Chief Strategy Officer

Adams brings decades of financial experience and industry knowledge to leading brokerage

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull , a leading commission-free trading platform with over 40 million downloads globally, today announced the appointment of Arianne Adams as the company's Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Derivatives. In this role, she will report to Webull Financial's CEO Anthony Denier and work closely with the leadership team to oversee company growth and deliver on Webull's mission of making investing more accessible for all.

"As a seasoned financial markets and market structure professional with a robust understanding of exchange management and broker-dealer execution, Arianne brings a unique skillset to the Webull team," said Denier. "Webull has quickly become a leading retail investing platform and being able to hire an industry leader like Arianne is proof of how far we have come. We look forward to welcoming Arianne to the team and leveraging her deep industry knowledge to provide best-in-class products to our clients."

Adams most recently served as Senior Vice President, Head of Derivatives and Global Client Services at Cboe Global Markets, Inc. where she was responsible for day-to-day operations of the options and futures business. She also led initiatives to identify and educate new investors and expand the use of Cboe's proprietary products globally. Adams has also held senior positions at Goldman Sachs, Capstone Investment Advisors and Merrill Lynch.

"I am thrilled to be joining an organization with a vision that closely aligns with my values of educating investors and providing them with advanced trading tools to execute their investment strategies," said Adams. "I am excited to help Webull continue to expand access globally to meet growing customer demand."

Adams is well respected in the financial community, having served on several industry committees including the Listed Options Market Structure Committee, CFTC Global Market Structure Subcommittee and STA Options Committee. She attended Pennsylvania State University, where she earned a B.S. in Finance, Minor in Economics and was co-captain of the school's varsity women's swimming team.

For more information on Webull and its offerings, please visit www.webull.com .

About Webull

Brokerage services are offered through Webull Financial LLC ("Webull Financial"), an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Investment advisory services are offered by Webull Advisors LLC ("Webull Advisors"), a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registered investment adviser. Webull Financial and Webull Advisors are affiliates. All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. Neither entity guarantees profits or protection from losses.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webull-welcomes-arianne-adams-as-chief-strategy-officer-302010086.html

SOURCE Webull Financial LLC