WKN DE: A14V4V / ISIN: US92939U1060

05.02.2026 13:36:15

WEC Energy Reaffirms FY26 EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, energy utility WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) reaffirmed its earnings guidance for the full-year 2026 in the range of $5.51 to $5.61 per share.

On average, 11 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $5.59 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said its long-term earnings per share growth over the next five years are projected to be 7 to 8 percent on a compound annual basis.

On January 22, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 95.25 cents per share on the company's common stock, an increase of 6.7 percent over the previous dividend rate.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, WEC is trading on the NYSE at $113.50, up $0.17 or 0.15 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

WEC Energy Group Inc

