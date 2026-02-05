WEC Energy Group Aktie
WKN DE: A14V4V / ISIN: US92939U1060
|
05.02.2026 13:36:15
WEC Energy Reaffirms FY26 EPS Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, energy utility WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) reaffirmed its earnings guidance for the full-year 2026 in the range of $5.51 to $5.61 per share.
On average, 11 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $5.59 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said its long-term earnings per share growth over the next five years are projected to be 7 to 8 percent on a compound annual basis.
On January 22, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 95.25 cents per share on the company's common stock, an increase of 6.7 percent over the previous dividend rate.
In Thursday's pre-market trading, WEC is trading on the NYSE at $113.50, up $0.17 or 0.15 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
