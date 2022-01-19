|
19.01.2022 02:31:00
WEDNESDAY: USCM President Francis Suarez, Leading Mayors to Host Press Conference at Winter Meeting
Washington, D.C. – Tomorrow, as part of the kickoff of the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM)'s 90th Annual Winter Meeting, USCM President and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and other mayors will host a press conference to outline USCM priorities and discuss cities' efforts to rebuild and recover from the pandemic. The event will take place on Wednesday, January 19th at 11:45AM ET at the Capital Hilton. Additional attendees include Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot; Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti; Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer; Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas; and Burnsville Mayor Elizabeth Kautz; along with others.
Media interested in attending should RSVP to Sara Durr, sdurr@usmayors.org and note important safety protocols below.
WHAT:
Press Conference at USCM Winter Meeting
WHO:
USCM President and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez
Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas
Burnsville Mayor Elizabeth Kautz
Other Mayors
WHEN:
Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 at 11:45 AM ET
WHERE:
Capital Hilton | 1001 16th St, NW | Washington, D.C.
NOTE:
All attendees must be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination. Antigen testing will be provided on site and a negative test will be required to obtain credentials. N-95 or KN-95 masks will be required and provided for those who may need one.
Media is advised to pre-register and complete the online proof of vaccination requirement. Media is also advised to arrive at the Capital Hilton with sufficient time to allow for the on-site testing process.
RSVP:
Please RSVP to Sara Durr, sdurr@usmayors.org
About the United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are more than 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
CONTACT
Sara Durr, sdurr@usmayors.org
/PRNewswire -- Jan. 18, 2022/
SOURCE U.S. Conference of Mayors
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Donnerstag Verluste. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierte derweil aufwärts. An der Wall Street werden am Donnerstag Gewinne beobachtet. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten dominierten am Donnerstag die positiven Vorzeichen.