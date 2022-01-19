WEDNESDAY: USCM President Francis Suarez, Leading Mayors to Host Press Conference at Winter Meeting

Washington, D.C. – Tomorrow, as part of the kickoff of the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM)'s 90th Annual Winter Meeting, USCM President and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and other mayors will host a press conference to outline USCM priorities and discuss cities' efforts to rebuild and recover from the pandemic. The event will take place on Wednesday, January 19th at 11:45AM ET at the Capital Hilton. Additional attendees include Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot; Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti; Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer; Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas; and Burnsville Mayor Elizabeth Kautz; along with others.

Media interested in attending should RSVP to Sara Durr, sdurr@usmayors.org and note important safety protocols below.

WHAT:

Press Conference at USCM Winter Meeting

WHO:

USCM President and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez

Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas

Burnsville Mayor Elizabeth Kautz

Other Mayors

WHEN:

Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 at 11:45 AM ET

WHERE:

Capital Hilton | 1001 16th St, NW | Washington, D.C.

NOTE:

All attendees must be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination. Antigen testing will be provided on site and a negative test will be required to obtain credentials. N-95 or KN-95 masks will be required and provided for those who may need one.

Media is advised to pre-register and complete the online proof of vaccination requirement. Media is also advised to arrive at the Capital Hilton with sufficient time to allow for the on-site testing process.

RSVP:

Please RSVP to Sara Durr, sdurr@usmayors.org

About the United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are more than 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

CONTACT

Sara Durr, sdurr@usmayors.org

/PRNewswire -- Jan. 18, 2022/

SOURCE U.S. Conference of Mayors