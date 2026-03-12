CPI CorpShs Aktie
WKN: 883530 / ISIN: US1259021061
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12.03.2026 19:32:00
Wednesday's CPI Report Didn't Solve the Fed's Biggest Problem. History Says It's About to Get Worse.
February's Consumer Price Index (CPI) report landed Wednesday morning, and it looked rather tame. Prices rose 2.4% year over year, exactly matching Wall Street's expectations. Core inflation -- which strips out food and energy -- came in at 2.5%. Rent posted its smallest monthly increase since January 2021. While the number is still above the Federal Reserve's target of 2%, it's not terribly so. But that may soon change. Here's the problem: February's data was collected before the war in Iran began. The oil shock that sent global benchmark Brent crude to $120 per barrel on Monday hasn't yet shown up in consumer prices. And though oil prices have fallen to roughly $90 a barrel, they're still more than 30% higher than before the war began. If oil stays elevated -- and there is plenty of reason to think it will -- future inflation readings aren't likely to be so tame. And this is coming at a time when the job market is showing serious signs of weakness: In February, the U.S. lost 92,000 jobs, the second negative print in three months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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