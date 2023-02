Wee Cho Yaw to step down from UOI board, Wee Ee Cheong to succeed as chairman

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

UNITED Overseas Insurance (UOI) on Tuesday (Feb 28) announced a slew of changes to the board and management, with Wee Cho Yaw to step down as chairman on Apr 14. His son, Wee Ee Cheong, a director since 1991 and chief executive officer (CEO) of UOB, will succeed him as chairman on the same date.