Weed Man Franchise Owners in Michigan Prepared to Service Lawns Safely

MICHIGAN, April 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With Gov. Whitmer's most recent changes to the stay-at-home order, Weed Man Michigan lawn care providers are thankful to safely get back to work. "We are confident our service protocols allow us to deliver services safely while caring for our customers lawns," said Nate Devisser who owns multiple Weed Man franchises in Kalamazoo and West Michigan.

The 12 locally owned and operated Michigan Weed Man franchisees who service lawns from locations in Adrian, Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills, Fenton, Ferndale, Jenison, Kalamazoo, Lansing, Midland, Muskegon, St. Clair County and Traverse City will be adhering to the following safety measures:

Face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, anti-bacterial wipes, and all personal protective equipment will be provided to employees in the office and technicians in the field.

Only one service Technician per truck.

When more than one technician is require on site they will use their own equipment and adhere to all social distancing protocols.

To reduce face-to-face contact, all technical personnel will not knock on the door prior to beginning a service to a customer's lawn, or after a service has been completed. They will call or text the customer to let them know when Weed Man will be servicing their lawn.

Rather than leave an invoice or application letter on the customer's door handle/door knob, they will be emailing invoices and lawn care updates to customers.

Weed Man has an online customer portal for customers to pay, order and inquire about services.

Office staff will have staggered work schedules and virtual team meetings, allowing those who can work from home to do.

All offices and work areas will be disinfected and cleaned on a regular basis including all Weed Man vehicles, mobile devices, office phones and equipment.

"This has been an uneasy time, but as small business owners we can focus on what we can control, including leading and reassure our employees and customers that everything we do is with their health and safety in mind," said Steve Russell, who owns multiple Weed Man locations throughout the metropolitan Detroit area. "We want to provide homeowners with peace of mind that their lawns can be treated without putting anyone at risk. Fortunately, we haven't missed the window to properly treat lawns and ensure people have a healthy and green yard to enjoy while sheltering in place."

During the weeks they were not allowed to provide lawn care services, owners did their best to keep employees paid, insured and provided other essentials when needed such as groceries and diapers. Before the mandate was adjusted, many franchisees rehired previously furloughed workers to ensure employees had a steady paycheck during these uncertain times.

With the lawn care restrictions being eased and in anticipation of the annual spring busy season, many owners are looking to hire service technicians, and sales representatives. Those interested in applying should contact their nearest Weed Man.

Michigan residents with questions about their lawn or looking to speak with a lawn care professional should contact their nearest Weed Man provider.

ABOUT WEED MAN

Weed Man, North America's fastest-growing franchised lawn care provider, is a network of locally-owned and operated lawn care businesses providing environmentally-responsible fertilization, weed control and integrated pest-management services. Founded in 1970, Weed Man's promise has always been the same: treat every lawn as if it was its own and provide customers with honest and open communication. Since the brand began franchising in 1976, Weed Man now supports franchisees in more than 680 territories across North America. For more information, visit www.weedmanusa.com

Media Contact: Angelic Venegas, Fishman Public Relations, 847.945.1300, avenegas@fishmanpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weed-man-franchise-owners-in-michigan-prepared-to-service-lawns-safely-301047206.html

SOURCE Weed Man