WEEDCon Partners With EventHi To Hold World's First Online Cannabis Competition

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, May 22nd, at 4:20 pm, PST, the inaugural WEEDCon 420 Cup Awards will take place on EventHi, an online event platform. Awarded for excellence in cannabis products, WEEDCon 420 Cup categories include best flower, concentrate, edibles, tinctures, best sublingual and best new product.

A panel of judges including honorary WEEDCon 420 Cup judge, David Crosby, will decide this season's best of the best in cannabis products with the awards being presented live online. Presenters will include Dan Herer, son of famed champion of hemp and former presidential candidate, Jack Herer. Music will feature a live performance by Miles Tackett bassist/leader of Breakestra. Cannabis chef, Chef Matt will provide culinary insight into cannabis infused food.

Cannabis, not only known to treat cancer according to studies on www.cancer.gov, is also used to treat anxiety, insomnia, pain, muscle spasms and other ailments. WEEDCon and the WEEDCon Cup competition was founded to educate and inform the medical community about the benefits of cannabis and cannabis products.

The WEEDCon 420 Cup defines some of the best of the best in cannabis products and the competition is fierce since only first place is awarded in the 420 Cup. Partnering with EventHi, The JW Experience, The Dart Co and Mother Nature's Remedy, the 420 competition was launched on April 20th with awards presented on May 22. The event is open to the public at www.weedconproductions.com for $4.20. Proceeds benefit Safety Harbor Kids helping orphans, foster and homeless children.

Companies featured at this years awards will include Mohave Reserve, The Blanco, Green Eyes Farms, Kushy Punch, ReCreate, Buddy's Chocolate Haus, Fiddlers-Greens, Rove, Talking Trees Farms, Sensi Chew, 3C Farms, Trokie, and microTABS making a single sourced THC edible tablet.

WEEDCon, a licensed cannabis event company in California, specializes in product launches, marketing and branding and wholesale buyer to brand business connections. WEEDCon's next event is WEEDCon West Online, a B2B education expo held entirely online. Consumers will be able to order the WEEDCon Box from their local delivery service containing the products at the online event. You can attend the online event while you sample your cannabis products in the safety of your own home. Only in America. Visit www.weedconproductions.com to get tickets for the WEEDCon 420 Cup Awards Friday, May 22nd or WEEDCon West Online aired August 22-23rd.

