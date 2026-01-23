Weekly Buzz: IOBT Slashes Jobs; GSK To Acquire RAPT; CORT's Ovarian Cancer Study Meets Goals

(RTTNews) - This week's biotech landscape was shaped by workforce restructuring, high-profile acquisitions, and clinical trial data readouts across key therapeutic areas such as ovarian cancer, atopic dermatitis, and insomnia.

- Capricor Therapeutics Deramiocel awaits FDA Review for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

- Teyame AI's CX platforms gets acquired. - Corvus Pharma's Soquelitinib paces in Atopic Dermatitis.

Let's unpack the specifics and significant milestones in biotech space this week.

Layoffs

IO Biotech Trims Workforce Amid Strategic Review

IO Bitotech Inc. (IOBT) has implemented additional workforce reductions as part of a restructuring effort launched alongside its exploration of strategic alternatives. The company said the cuts are intended to preserve capital while it evaluates potential options, including a merger, asset sale, licensing transactions, or a possible dissolution of operations.

IO Biotech ended the third quarter of 2025 with $30.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, an amount the company expects will fund operations only through the first quarter 2026, underscoring the financial pressure behind the latest round of layoffs.

IOBT closed Thursday's Trading at $0.48, up 131.26%.

FDA Approvals & Rejections

Capricor Awaits FDA Review of Deramiocel Following HOPE-3 CSR Request

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) said the U.S. FDA has requested the full clinical study report from the Phase 3 HOPE-3 trial of Deramiocel as part of its Biologics License Application for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. The agency did not call for new trials or patient data, and Capricor plans to resubmit the full HOPE-3 clinical study report and supporting materials in February 2026.

The BLA was originally accepted with Priority Review in March 2025, with an initial PDUFA date of August 31, 2025, before a Complete Response Letter was issued in July. HOPE-3 enrolled 106 boys with DMD and showed statistically significant improvements in skeletal muscle and cardiac function.

Deramiocel, an investigational allogenic cell therapy derived from cardiosphere-derived cells, has received Orphan Drug, RMAT, ATMP and Rare Pediatric Disease designations. Capricor holds U.S and Japan commercialisation rights through Nippon Shiyaku's NS Pharma subsidiary.

CAPR closed Thursday's trading at $24.17, down 0.58%.

Deals

Healthcare Triangle Acquires Teyame AI's CX Platforms

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI), a digital transformation solutions provider has signed a definitive agreement to acquire AI-powered customer experience assets from Teyame AI LLC, a move expected to significantly expand its SaaS footprint across Europe and Latin America.

The transaction includes the planned acquisition of Teyame 360 SL and Datono Mediacion SL, two Spain-based companies specializing in omnichannel, AI-driven customer engagement solutions.

As per the agreement terms, the proposed transaction carries approximately $50 million in total consideration, comprising cash, common stock, non-voting convertible preferred stock, and contingent earnout-based equity.

The companies expect to close the deal on January 29, 2026.

HCTI closed Thursday's trading at $0.36, down 7.68%. RAPT Therapeutics To Be Acquired by GSK For $58/Shr

GSK plc (GSK, GS71.DE, GSK.L) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company for an estimated aggregate equity value of $2.2 billion, including RAPT's lead ozureprubart for IgE-mediated food allergies.

Under the terms of the agreement, GSK's subsidiary will commence a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of RAPT for $58.00 per share in cash within 10 business days of signing for an approximate equity value of $2.2 billion. GSK's estimated upfront investment is $1.9 billion.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

RAPT closed Thursday's trading at $57.64, up 0.05%.

Lisata To Be Acquired By Kuva Labs For $4/shr

Lisata Therapeutics Inc. (LSTA), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, has signed a binding term sheet for acquisition by Kuva Labs Inc., a preclinical bioscience company.

Kuva Labs develops the proprietary Nano Mark direct MR imaging platform. Certepetide is Lisata's lead cyclic peptide drug candidate, developed to enhance the delivery of cancer treatments into solid tumours.

As per the agreement, Kuva will commence a tender offer to acquire all outstanding Lisata shares for $4 per share in cash. In addition, Lisata stockholders will be entitled to receive two non-tradeable contingent value rights (CVRs) payable as $1.00 per share, in cash. One will be payable within 12 months of the date on which rights to certepetide revert to Lisata from Qilu Pharmaceutical in the Greater China region.

The second CVR will be paid in cash at $1.00 per share upon Kuva filing an NDA or similar registration document for approval to commercialise certepetide in any indication and jurisdiction.

Lisata and Kuva expect to enter into a definitive purchase agreement prior to February 27, 2026.

LSTA closed Thursday's trading at $4.06, up 0.74%.

Clinical Trials - Breakthroughs

Corcept's ROSELLA Phase 3 Ovarian Cancer Trial Meets Overall Survival Endpoint

Corcept Therapeutics Inc.'s (CORT) pivotal Phase 3 ROSELLA trial of relacorilant in combination with chemotherapy drug nab-paclitaxel met its primary endpoint of overall survival in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

In the ROSELLA trial, patients treated with relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel showed a 35% reduction in the risk of death compared with those receiving nab-paclitaxel alone. Median overall survival was 16 months in the combination arm, compared with 11.9 months in the nab-paclitaxel-alone arm.

CORT closed Thursday's trading at $41.30, up 13.74%.

Corvus Reports Encouraging Phase 1 Data for Soquelitinib in Atopic Dermatitis

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRVS) announced positive results from Cohort 4 of its placebo-controlled Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating Soquelitinib, the company's lead ITK inhibitor, in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

The Phase 1 trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study designed to assess safety, tolerability, and early efficacy signals of Soquelitinib.

Cohort 4 enrolled 24 patients randomized 1:1 to receive either 200 mg twice daily of Soquelitinib or placebo for an extended 8-week treatment period, followed by a 30-day observation period.

The results included 75% of patients achieved EASI 75 (75% improvement in Eczema Area and Severity Index),25% achieved EASI 90, indicating near-complete clearance and 33% achieved IGA 0/1, reflecting clear or almost clear skin.

CRVS closed Thursday's trading at $25.52, up 15.21%.

Nxera Pharma's Daridorexant Meets Phase 3 Goals in Insomnia Trial

Nxera Pharma Co., Ltd. (SOLTF) announced positive top-line results from a Phase 3 study evaluating daridorexant 50 mg in adult and elderly patients with insomnia conducted in South Korea. The trial met both its primary and secondary efficacy endpoints. Daridorexant is a dual orexin receptor antagonist being developed in South Korea by Nxera for the treatment of adult patients with insomnia.

The Phase 3 study is a multicenter, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group trial that evaluated the efficacy and safety of daridorexant in adult and elderly patients with insomnia. Patients were randomised to receive daridorexant 50 mg or placebo once daily for 28 days.

At Day 28, daridorexant significantly improved the primary efficacy endpoint, the change from baseline in subjective total sleep time, compared with placebo.

Daridorexant also improved the secondary efficacy endpoints, the change from baseline at Day 28 in subjective latency to sleep onset and subjective wake after sleep onset, compared with placebo.

SOLTF closed Thursday's trading at $5.15.