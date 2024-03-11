11.03.2024 17:30:00

Weekly report T.EN share buyback March 5, to March 8, 2024

In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) declares the following purchases of its own shares from March 5, 2024, to March 8, 2024.

These transactions were carried out as part of the buyback program with a discretionary mandate carried out by an investment services provider making decisions relating to the acquisition of Technip Energies shares independently.

Name of the Issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code)
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 3/5/2024 NL0014559478 35 000 20,124215 XPAR
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 3/6/2024 NL0014559478 35 000 20,882348 XPAR
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 3/7/2024 NL0014559478 35 000 21,253810 XPAR
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 3/8/2024 NL0014559478 35 000 21,773433 XPAR
      TOTAL 140 000 21,008452  

For detailed information on the transactions carried out and on the objectives of the shares purchases, please refer to the detailed declaration available on: https://investors.technipenergies.com/notice-trading-own-shares.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client’s innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies shares are listed on Euronext Paris. In addition, Technip Energies has a Level 1 sponsored American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs”) program, with its ADRs trading over-the-counter.

For further information: www.ten.com.

Contacts

Investors relations

Phillip Lindsay
Vice-President, Investor Relations
Tel: +44 203 429 3929
Email: Phillip Lindsay

Media Relations

Jason Hyonne
Press Relations & Social Media Lead
Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89
Email: Jason Hyonne

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Technip Energies N.V. Bearer and Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Technip Energies N.V. Bearer and Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Technip Energies N.V. Bearer and Registered Shs 22,12 1,79% Technip Energies N.V. Bearer and Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: ATX mit Gewinnen --DAX knackt Allzeithoch -- Wall Street fester -- Uneinheitliche Entwicklung in Asien
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt dominieren am Dienstag die Bullen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es ebenfalls nach oben, der DAX markiert ein neues Rekordhoch. An der Wall Street geht es leicht bergauf. Die Anleger in Fernost zeigten sich am Dienstag unentschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen