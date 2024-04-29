Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
29.04.2024 17:30:00

Weekly report TEN share buyback from April 22 to April 26, 2024

In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) declares the following purchases of its own shares from April 22, 2024, to April 26, 2024.

These transactions were carried out as part of the buyback program with a discretionary mandate carried out by an investment services provider making decisions relating to the acquisition of Technip Energies shares independently.

Regarding shares to be cancelled:

Name of the IssuerIdentity code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV724500FLODI49NSCIP704/22/2024NL001455947821 00022,775918XPAR
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV724500FLODI49NSCIP704/23/2024NL001455947819 65022,914197XPAR
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV724500FLODI49NSCIP704/24/2024NL001455947821 00022,750359XPAR
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV724500FLODI49NSCIP704/25/2024NL001455947821 00022,410421XPAR
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV724500FLODI49NSCIP704/26/2024NL001455947821 00022,563858XPAR
   TOTAL103 65022,679939 

Regarding shares to be used to fulfil the company’s obligations under equity compensation plans:

Name of the issuerIdentityDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV724500FLODI49NSCIP704/22/2024NL00145594789 00022,774893XPAR
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV724500FLODI49NSCIP704/23/2024NL00145594788 33922,918784XPAR
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV724500FLODI49NSCIP704/24/2024NL00145594789 00022,742842XPAR
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV724500FLODI49NSCIP704/25/2024NL00145594789 00022,413598XPAR
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV724500FLODI49NSCIP704/26/2024NL00145594789 00022,561849XPAR
   TOTAL44 33922,678869 

For detailed information on the transactions carried out and on the objectives of the shares purchases, please refer to the detailed declaration available on: https://investors.technipenergies.com/notice-trading-own-shares.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client’s innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies shares are listed on Euronext Paris. In addition, Technip Energies has a Level 1 sponsored American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs”) program, with its ADRs trading over-the-counter.

For further information: www.ten.com.

Contacts

Investors relations

Phillip Lindsay
Vice-President, Investor Relations
Tel: +44 203 429 3929
Email: Phillip Lindsay

Media Relations

Jason Hyonne
Press Relations & Social Media Lead
Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89
Email: Jason Hyonne

